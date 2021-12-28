Jordan MPs fight during heated debate on constitutional changes

Scuffles broke out in the parliament of Jordan on Tuesday, during a discussion over amendments to the constitution.

Heated discussions between members in the House of Representitives quickly turned physical, with some pushing and shoving each other before being pulled away.

It is reported that the scuffle broke out after the head of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Abdel Moneim Al-Awda, attempted to intervene during a discussion over a draft amendment to the Jordanian constitution.

Parliament Speaker Abdul Karim Al-Daghmi adjourned the session after the disturbances broke out.

