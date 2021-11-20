Never-before-seen police bodycam footage shows the moment Jordan Turpin escaped from her parent’s “house of horror” after years of abuse.

Severely malnourished and beaten, the 17-year-old called the police to report the suffering her parents were inflicting on her and her 12 siblings.

In heartbreaking bodycam footage, the teenager can be seen explaining how two of her sisters are “chained up” at home as she struggles to detail the abuse.

Jordan’s brave escape to report her parents ensured the lives of her siblings were saved, while parents Louise and David Turpin were sentenced to life in prison.

