A joyrider led police on a 100mph chase through the streets of Salford in a stolen BMW on 29 August has been banned from driving for two years.

Jacob Rimmer, 21, described his own driving “f****ng ridiculous” after police had chased him down and arrested him.

Rimmer crashed the vehicle before he was apprehended by police and reached speeds of up to 100mph during the pursuit. The 21-year-old also ran a red light, drove on the wrong side of the road and regularly exceeded the recommended speed limit during the incident.