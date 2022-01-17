A Michigan judge shamed and fined an elderly cancer patient for his unkept yard during an online court appointment.

Burhan Chowdhury, 72, was berated by District Judge Alexis G. Krot over the citation he received in May 2021 for not keeping up with the yard work at his home.

"You should be ashamed of yourself... Have you seen that photo? That is shameful," Krot said.

Even after Chowdhury explained his reasons for struggling with the maintenance, the judge suggested she would give him "jail time" over the issue "if she could".

