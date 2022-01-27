Justice Stephen Breyer retires from US Supreme Court

Supreme Court judge Stephen Breyer is to retire at the end of the current term, after almost a three decade-long in the country’s highest federal court.

It paves the way for Joe Biden to shape the court for the first time and fulfil his administration’s campaign promise to nominate a Black woman ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Mr Breyer will end an almost three decade-long run in the Supreme Court, which included opinions on subjects ranging from LGBTQ rights to the death penalty.

