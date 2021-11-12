Julian Assange granted permission to marry partner Stella Moris in Belmarsh prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been given permission to marry partner Stella Morris in Belmarsh Prison, where he has been held since 2019. The Australian sought asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, before being arrested for breaching bail conditions. Mr Assange now faces extradition to the US, which has filed espionage charges against him.

The Associated Press reports that a Prison Service spokesperson said: “Mr Assange’s application was received, considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner."

A wedding date is yet to be set.