Julian Assange’s partner Stella Moris has suggested that “we won today” after the Wikileaks founder took a step towards challenging his extradition.

The UK’s high court has ruled that Mr Assange will be able to go to the supreme court in the UK to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the US to face espionage charges.

Speaking after the decision, Ms Moris said that what happened in court was “precisely what we wanted to happen”, but added that her partner is still “suffering profoundly” day after day.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.