Julian Assange's fiance says extradition 'goes against press freedom fundamentals and democracy'

Julian Assange’s fiance Stella Morris says the US’ latest successful extradition bid “goes against press freedom fundamentals and democracy”.

US officials appealed against a UK court ruling that the Wikileaks founder could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.

Judges lifted the appeal after being reassured by the US that they would reduce the risk of suicide.

Assange will now not face the strictest measures unless he committed an act in the future that merited them.

The Wikileaks founder is wanted in the US over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.

