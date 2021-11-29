New Zealand politician cycles to hospital while in labour

A New Zealand MP cycled to hospital while in labour and gave birth to a girl an hour later.

Julie Anne Genter, the Green Party’s spokesperson for travel, shared photos of herself cycling to the hospital.

“I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening,” she said

“My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later.”

The cycling advocate even smiled for a photo upon arriving at the hospital.

