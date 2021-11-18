Footage shows the moment the Capitol crowd found out Julius Jones’ life was spared just hours before he was set to be executed.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement just before 1:20pm EST announcing that he will commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Jones was charged and convicted of the murder of Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking and has maintained his innocence of the crime, saying he was framed by his then-friend and co-defendant, who allegedly actually shot Mr Howell.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here