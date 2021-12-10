Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying to police about hate crime

A jury has found actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct charges that he staged a fake hate crime against himself then lied to police when he reported the alleged attack.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, punishable up to three years in prison.

A panel of six men and six women in Chicago reached a verdict on 9 December after deliberating for nine hours following a one-week trial that included lengthy testimony from Smollett, who claimed “there was no hoax” and denied any wrongdoing.