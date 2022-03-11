Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in prison for attack hoax

Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to a whopping 150 days in prison.

Back in December, the Empire star was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged on himself, back in Chicago in January 2019.

Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each charge, but did not receive maximum sentencing on Thursday due to his lack of previous criminal record.

Along with the jail time, Smollett must pay $120,106 in restitution and a $25,000 fine

