Watch: Police drag Just Stop Oil activist along road as group blocks traffic

Police dragged a Just Stop Oil supporter across a road in London as the group embarked on a slow march close to West Kensington station on Wednesday morning (31 May.)

The climate activists blocked a major road in West London in a protest they say is to demand that the government halt all licences and consents for new oil, gas, and coal projects.

A Metropolitan Police statement said that section 12 conditions were imposed on the protesters, meaning the group had to leave the road or face arrest.

Just Stop Oil has carried out protests every day since 24 April.