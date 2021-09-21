Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech after his Liberal Party’s victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections.

The politician’s gamble to win a majority of seats failed, with the result almost mirroring the result of two years ago.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party placed second, conceded defeat as results trickled in late into the night. with Trudeau speaking to supporters shortly after, pledging to work with other parties for the good of all Canadians.

Trudeau said: “You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead”.