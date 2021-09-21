Trudeau says 'you are sending us back to work’ after winning third term as PM

Justin Trudeau said the people of Canada were sending his party ‘back to work’ after the prime minister won a third term in office.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party won the most seats in the elections held on Monday (20 September), but it remains to be seen whether they will secure a majority.

Local media projections had the PM’s party leading in 139 of 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, in line with the predictions from most opinion polls.

Trudeau’s decision to call an early election in an attempt to gain an outright majority will likely be questioned following this result.