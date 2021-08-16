Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a snap summer general election as the country enters into its pandemic fourth wave.

Canadians will head to the polls on 20 September, some two years ahead of schedule.

The Liberal leader said: "Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19.”

Mr Trudeau asked Canada’s head of state, Governor General Mary Simon, to dissolve Parliament.

Voters handed the PM a minority back in October 2019, meaning he has had to rely on opposition parties to help him pass his agenda.

Recent polls indicate his minority Liberal government looks within reach of forming a majority.