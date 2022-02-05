The US military said the Kabul airport bombing, which claimed the lives of more than 170 Afghans and 13 American service members during the Afghanistan evacuation, was unpreventable and executed by a lone bomber.

High numbers of soldiers were positioned in the area after a “large, desperate and aggressive” crowd pulled a soldier by the muzzle of his weapon, the Pentagon said.

A day later, the lone suicide bomber, carrying 20 pounds of explosives packed with ball bearings, approaches the scene and detonates the explosives near soldiers.

Aerial footage captures crowds fleeing the area and victims being carried away.

