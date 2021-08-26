The United States says as many as 1,500 Americans may still be awaiting evacuation from Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, as suspected suicide bombing killed at least 13, with Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirming both US and civilian casualties.

Less than 24 hours before the blast, the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs urged any citizens at the airport to “get out, immediately” and even specified avoiding Abbey Gate - where the suspected bombing took place soon after.

Despite urging citizens to stay away, it is reported that as many of 1,500 Americans still need to be evacuated.