A US Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan has said Thursday’s deadly suicide bombings at Kabul airport were “absolutely inevitable.”

“I was on a secure base and they would attack us,” Victor Lopez told California broadcaster FOX 11. He served three tours in the Middle East, including a three-month tour in Afghanistan, where he was a rifle instructor for the Afghan National Army.

“I nearly missed being shot at dropping an interpreter off at the bank on the base. I missed it by three minutes,” he said.

At least 90 people, including 13 US service personnel, were killed in Thursdays attacks.