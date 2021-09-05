Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul has re-opened, with a number of domestic flights from the Afghanistan capital resuming.

Technical teams have been working for days to repair the badly damaged runway and radar system and on Saturday, the first flight since Kabul fell to Taliban forces last month, departed.

The re-opening is expected to help Afghanistan reconnect with the outside world and receive vital aid.

The Taliban says work is still needed until the capital’s airport is fully operational, but international flights are expected to resume in the coming days.