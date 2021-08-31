Watch live from Kabul airport following the departure of US troops from Afghanistan

The United States have completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year campaign in the country.

On Monday 30 August, the final plane took off from Kabul airport and according to the US Department of Defence, Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave.

The US ambassador to Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, was also on the last flight from the capital.

More than 2,400 Americans died, as well as tens of thousands of Afghans, during the 20-year campaign.

The Taliban have now assumed control of Kabul airport.