US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, has confirmed that the attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday were suicide bombings.

Speaking during a Pentagon briefing, gen. McKenzie also said that at least 12 US service members died in the blasts.

At least 60 people, including Afghanistan citizens, have been confirmed dead and 140 others were injured.

"Two suicide bombers, assessed to be ISIS fighters, detonated in the vicinity of Abbey Gate," gen. McKenzie confirmed.

"At this time, we know 12 US service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members have been injured.