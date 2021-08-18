A plane carrying British nationals and Afghans landed at a Royal Air Force station in England last night as the evacuation of Afghanistan continues.

British troops are racing to retrieve the remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul after the Taliban seized control of the country.

The first flight of British nationals and embassy staff arrived on Sunday night at the Oxfordshire Royal Air Force airbase, Brize Norton.

The UK government has announced up to 5,000 Afghans will be given sanctuary in the UK, while some 20,000 will be welcomed in the longer term.