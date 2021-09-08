Video footage shows dozens of women marching in Kabul against Pakistan, demanding freedom and a seat at the table in discussions with the Taliban.

At least 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement.

The group marched through the streets near the embassy holding placards and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans with the Taliban later firing gunshots to disperse the rally, according to Euronews correspondent in Kabul.