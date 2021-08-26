The UK has issued a warning to any remaining citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from the international airport in Kabul due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.

A possible terrorist attack at the airport could come within “hours”, Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey warned on Thursday (26 August) – saying the threat was “credible and imminent”.

Heappey told LBC this morning: “I was given lines today for what might happen if the attack happened while I was doing this media round.”