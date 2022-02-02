Kamala Harris gives emotional tribute to late mother at Cancer Moonshot event

Kamala Harris paid tribute to her late mother during Wednesday’s announcement that the White House would relaunch the Cancer Moonshot program.

The Vice President’s mother, Gopalan Shyamala, died of colon cancer in 2009 and Harris praised her cancer research work which led to advancements in the knowledge of hormones pertaining to breast cancer

Harris said: “After a lifetime working to end cancer, cancer ended my mother’s life. I will never forget the day that she sat my sister and me down and told us she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.”

