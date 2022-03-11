Vice President Kamala Harris said in Romania on Friday that there are no clear signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in relenting on his assault on Ukraine.

The vice president made the remarks at a joint press conference in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Ms Harris said that Russia is deploying its playbook of lies, misinformation and acts of aggression in Ukraine.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our newsletters