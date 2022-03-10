Kamala Harris calls for international war crimes probe of Russia’s attacks in Ukraine

US vice president Kamala Harris has called for an international war crimes investigation into Russia’s bombing of civilians in Ukraine.

Ms Harris was speaking on a visit to Poland on Thursday when she said Russian president Vladimir Putin should be held to account for his military invasion of Ukraine and weeks-long assault on civilians.

Specifically, the vice president lambasted the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters