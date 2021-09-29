Katie Price has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified following a car crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday (28 September).

The former glamour model will appear in court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

According to the Press Association, "officers responded to the crash at around 6:20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs and taken to hospital."

The police also shared an image from the scene of the crash, which showed a car flipped on its side.