Kay Burley clashes with James Cleverly over number of Ukrainian refugees taken by UK

Sky News’ Kay Burley clashed with James Cleverly over the number of Ukrainian refugees taken by UK as the foreign minister said the process of accepting Ukrainian refugees “has only just started”.

It was revealed today that only “around 50” visas had been granted under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of 10am on Sunday.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “We have made it absolutely clear we want to support Ukrainians who are seeking refuge, both those who have family connections here in the UK and, indeed, those who don’t.”