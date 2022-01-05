Violent protests have erupted in Kazakhstan as groups of demonstrators clashed with police over rising gas prices.

Riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to drive hundreds of people away from the main square in Almaty, the nation’s largest city.

A state of emergency was declared, restricting movement and banning mass gatherings, as many pushed back against the controversial removal of a fuel price cap.

Following the protests, the government has since reinstated the cap and resigned, with a new acting prime minister appointed.

Sign up to our newsletters here.