The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city has been engulfed in flames as violence continues to escalate over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Armed protesters also stormed another government building in Almaty, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev branded the demonstrators "terrorists".

He has also appealed to a Russian-led military alliance for help in quelling the mass unrest.

"Almaty was attacked, destroyed, vandalised. The residents of Almaty became victims of attacks by terrorists, bandits, therefore it is our duty... to take all possible actions to protect our state," Tokayev said during a TV address.

Sign up to our newsletters here.