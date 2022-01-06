Kazakhstan president asks Russian-led military alliance for help amid deadly protests

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appealed to a Russian-led military alliance for help in quelling mass protests sparked by rising fuel prices.

Violence continues to escalate in Almaty, the nation's largest city, as demonstrators clash with riot police and torch government buildings.

During a televised address, Tokayev branded the protesters "terrorists" and confirmed he has reached out to the Collective Security Treaty Organization to assist in "overcoming the terrorist threat".

At least eight people have died and hundreds more have been injured as a result of the unrest.

