Sir Keir Starmer has suggested there is “simply no comparison” between a picture of him drinking beer in April 2021 and the allegations Boris Johnson is facing over a number of Downing Street parties.

The Labour leader has explained that he and his team “stopped for a takeaway and then carried on working” after the image was taken.

“There was no breach of the rules, no party and absolutely no comparison with the prime minister,” Mr Starmer said on LBC.

