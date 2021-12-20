Keir Starmer asks 'where is the prime minister' amid calls for Christmas restrictions

Sir Keir Starmer asked where the prime minister is while affirming that the Labour party are ready to support new Covid restrictions.

The Labour leader said: "We've got a government that are hinting at further restrictions but they're more concerned and tied up with party management at the moment than it is with public health.

"The question on my lips and I think on the public's lips is where is the prime minister?"

Labour are in favour of new restrictions to stem the Omicron variant from spreading, so long as they come with support packages for schools and businesses.

Sign up to our newsletters.