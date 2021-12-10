Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is ‘not fit for office’ amid Christmas party scandal

Sir Keir Starmer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not fit for office and calls on Conservative MPs to challenge his leadership amid the Christmas party scandal.

The Labour leader said the government was “up to its neck in dishonesty” and accused Mr.Johnson of “lie upon lie”.

Mr. Starmer said: “Trust in the Prime Minister really matters and yet trust is at an all time low. Do I think that Boris Johnson will resign? No I don’t! Because I don’t think he’s fit for office!”.

