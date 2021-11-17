Boris Johnson was branded "a coward, not a leader" by Sir Keir Starmer during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday afternoon.

The Labour leader was criticising Mr Johnson’s response to the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, also suggesting that he was "giving the green light to corruption”.

"Everybody has apologised for him but he won’t apologise for himself, he is a coward not a leader," Mr Starmer said after the PM accepted his handling of the debacle was a "mistake".