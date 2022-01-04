Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has not 'earned' a knighthood

Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson has not “earned the right” of a knighthood once he leaves office in his first speech of 2022.

The Labour leader’s comments about the PM come after the opposition leader dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.

More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded over his domestic record and the Iraq War.

