Labour leader Keir Starmer has attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his keynote speech at the party’s conference in Brighton on Wednesday (29 September), calling him a “showman with nothing left to show”.

Starmer said he didn’t think Johnson was a bad person, but said he thought he was a trivial one – which prompted a round of applause from the audience in the Brighton Centre.

The speech is a key moment in Starmer’s leadership of the party, with recent polls suggesting Labour are closer to the Conservatives than they’ve been for some time.