Sir Keir Starmer claimed Boris Johnson is “in the sewer with his troops” as he doubted the Prime Minister can help “clean up” politics.

Boris Johnson is facing a civil service probe into claims his government threatened to strip funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not toe the line.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s future, Sir Keir said he is “angry” as the reputation of the country and democracy is being “trashed” by the Prime Minister.

