Keir Starmer calls on MPs to ‘end this farce’ and remove Boris Johnson

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Tory MPs to “end this farce” and remove Boris Johnson as prime minister over partygate.

The Labour leader also blasted the PM for “insulting the public’s intelligence” as the scandal unfolded.

“It is only they that can end this farce, the eyes of the country are on them,” Mr Starmer said, urging Conservative MPs to remove Mr Johnson.

“Our national story about Covid is one of a people that stood up when they were tested, but that will be forever tainted by the behaviour of this Conservative prime minister.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.