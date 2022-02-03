Sir Keir Starmer has compared Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to fictional outlaws Thelma and Louise, suggesting they are about to “drive the country off the cliff and into the abyss of low growth and high tax”.

The Labour leader also said the prime minister has “no respect for decency or honesty” in a scathing attack during a rowdy session of PMQs.

“Isn’t it the case, Mr Speaker, that he and his chancellor are the Tory Thelma and Louise, hand in hand as they drive the country off the cliff?” Mr Starmer said.

