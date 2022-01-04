Keir Starmer took a dig at Boris Johnson saying he doesn’t “think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry” in his first large speech of 2022.

The Labour leader has said the government’s “incompetence” is becoming plain, while setting out a vision of “security, prosperity and respect” for the UK.

Mr Starmer’s address In Birmingham on Tuesday comes as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.

