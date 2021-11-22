Sir Keir Starmer is expected to pitch Labour's pro-business party as he claims the UK needs an economic “reset” after Brexit and Covid during a speech at the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) national conference.

The Labour leader's presentation comes after Boris Johnson's keynote speech at the CBI this morning.

It will follow the CBI warning the next decade may see low business investment and productivity continuing without government intervention in the form of tax breaks and deregulation.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.