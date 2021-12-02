Keir Starmer says 'government can't dictate who people kiss' at Christmas parties

Kier Starmer says that the “government can’t dictate who people kiss” at Christmas parties.

The Labour leader said snogging should be allowed after a Tory minister pleaded not to “snog under the mistletoe”.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman dismissed the minister’s suggestion with No 10 urging firms not to cancel Christmas parties as the government is once again facing accusations of mixed messaging on Covid.

Asked if people should avoid kissing strangers, he added: “The position has not changed – there are no further restrictions or guidance.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here