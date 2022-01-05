Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has again tested positive for Covid and will self-isolate for the sixth time since the pandemic began.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner will step in and go up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, a party spokesman said.

Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in late October, before returning to work in early November.

