Sir Keir Starmer has cast doubt on Boris Johnson making it to the next election during today's PMQs.

His comments come after reversals were made on pledges against raising tax and what the Labour leader claims is a failure to deliver a "rail revolution" in the north of England.

"Who knows if he'll make it to the next election, but if he does, how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?" Sir Keir asks the house.

The opposition leader slammed the prime minister for "another broken promise".

