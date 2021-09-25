Labour leader Keir Starmer accuses the government of ‘letting people down so badly’ as he arrives at Labour Party conference.

Long queues continue to form at forecourts across the UK on Saturday morning despite pleas from ministers and police urging motorists to be “sensible”.

Mr. Starmer told reporters: “I’ve just been up the road (and seen) three petrol stations, one of them with a massive queue and two of them with no fuel. So this is our opportunity to set out the alternative”.