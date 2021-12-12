Sir Keir Starmer has suggested Boris Johnson is the "worst possible leader at the worst possible time".

The prime minister is facing serious questions over breaking Covid laws after photos of him hosting a Christmas quiz at Downing Street last December, when London was in tier 2 restrictions, were published.

"He has lost the authority to lead. He's so weak, his party is so divided that he can't provide the leadership we need," Mr Starmer said on Sunday.

The Labour leader added that he wishes he could "snap his fingers" and get Mr Johnson to resign.

