Watch as Sir Keir Starmer joins King Charles at a Windsor Castle reception on February 11, marking their first public appearance together since the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

During the event honouring carers from across the UK, the King praised the country’s five million unpaid carers and 1.6 million professional social care workers for their dedication and service.

The appearance comes amid tensions over Starmer’s appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the United States, despite his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Separately, the King has faced calls to clarify what he knew about his brother Andrew’s links to Epstein.